Active Commute Guide
No Matter the Commute
The commute has become in someways a cherished routine to start the day - a moment of "me time" that creates punctuation, and time for thought and reflection. The average American spends 27 minutes getting from home to their workplace, and in metro areas, driving might not always be the fastest or most stress-free. Walking and cycling provide great alternatives, that get you moving in the morning - and a light form of exercise built into your everyday routine, even if that gym slot slips by during the day.
We design and test our clothes for life in motion and are our tips and gear recommendations on how to incorporate an active commute into your day.
The Active Commute
The Active Commute is a healthy alternative to driving and even public transit.
A predictable, traffic-free commute.
Exercise built into your daily routine, averaging 250 calories.
Lower your carbon footprint and save up to 10kg a day
Commute, Exercise & Listen to a Podcast, Music or a Book to kickstart your day
1. Walk to Work
30 Min Commute = 1.5 Miles
The simplest option, great for dense urban areas and often the most stress-free.
Pro Tip: Dress cooler out the door, so you won't overheat as you walk, but pack an extra layer. Choose pants that pair well with a pair of sneakers.
2. Bike to Work
30 Min = 5 Miles
Biking allows you to move through your city quickly and effciently, and increasing bikeshare availability gives you options for one-way rides.
Pro Tip: Use a highly breathable shirt, that will allow airflow to cool you as you ride, paired with warp-knit pants that stretch with each pedal, but are durable enough for cycling.
3. E-Bike to Work
30 Min = 7.5 Miles
Increasingly E-bikes are taking off, where a small pedal-assist can make a big difference, allowing you start quickly from lights and arrive not too warm.
Pro Tip: Use wind-blocking jacket, paired with warp-knit pants that stretch with each pedal, but are durable enough for cycling.
Dressing for your Active Commute
Look for these features to keep you comfortable while walking or biking, but allow you to arrive to work sharp and presentable.
Fabrics that dry quickly even when you glisten
Fabrics that stretch while walking or cycling.
Fibers that absorb and release heat right when you need it.
Wrinkle-resistant fabrics will allow you to arrive sharp and presentable.
Start your day in Motion
Gear thats quick-dry, highly breathable and stretchy for active commutes.
Turbocharge your Morning
Our co-founder Gihan's Triple-Layer Commute (Run/Commute/Learn)