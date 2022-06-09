Active Commute - Wind Flow man on bike

Active Commute Guide

Active Commute Comparison Time & Distance

No Matter the Commute

The commute has become in someways a cherished routine to start the day - a moment of "me time" that creates punctuation, and time for thought and reflection. The average American spends 27 minutes getting from home to their workplace, and in metro areas, driving might not always be the fastest or most stress-free. Walking and cycling provide great alternatives, that get you moving in the morning - and a light form of exercise built into your everyday routine, even if that gym slot slips by during the day.

We design and test our clothes for life in motion and are our tips and gear recommendations on how to incorporate an active commute into your day.

The Active Commute

The Active Commute is a healthy alternative to driving and even public transit.

Stress Free

A predictable, traffic-free commute.

Man running in front of brick wall wearing grey pants
Stay Healthy

Exercise built into your daily routine, averaging 250 calories.

Carbon Free

Lower your carbon footprint and save up to 10kg a day

Gihan - Bike Commuting in Boston
Kickstart the Day

Commute, Exercise & Listen to a Podcast, Music or a Book to kickstart your day

Man walking up stairs

1. Walk to Work

30 Min Commute = 1.5 Miles

The simplest option, great for dense urban areas and often the most stress-free.

Pro Tip: Dress cooler out the door, so you won't overheat as you walk, but pack an extra layer. Choose pants that pair well with a pair of sneakers.

Woman wearing Luxe Touch Tank and Pace Chinos

2. Bike to Work

30 Min = 5 Miles

Biking allows you to move through your city quickly and effciently, and increasing bikeshare availability gives you options for one-way rides.

Pro Tip: Use a highly breathable shirt, that will allow airflow to cool you as you ride, paired with warp-knit pants that stretch with each pedal, but are durable enough for cycling.

Man riding bike with Kinetic Joggers

3. E-Bike to Work

30 Min = 7.5 Miles

Increasingly E-bikes are taking off, where a small pedal-assist can make a big difference, allowing you start quickly from lights and arrive not too warm.

Pro Tip: Use wind-blocking jacket, paired with warp-knit pants that stretch with each pedal, but are durable enough for cycling.

Dressing for your Active Commute

Look for these features to keep you comfortable while walking or biking, but allow you to arrive to work sharp and presentable.

GIF of fabric with steam coming off of it
Stay Dry

Fabrics that dry quickly even when you glisten

GIF with stretching fabric
Stretch in Motion

Fabrics that stretch while walking or cycling.

GIF of material demonstrating phase change materials
Stay Cool

Fibers that absorb and release heat right when you need it.

GIF of product in washing machine
Arrive Sharp

Wrinkle-resistant fabrics will allow you to arrive sharp and presentable.

Start your day in Motion

Gear thats quick-dry, highly breathable and stretchy for active commutes.

men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
men's black heather kinetic twill 5-pocket pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Black Heather
women's fusion straight leg pant navy heather front full flat
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Heather
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
women's black juno boxy blouse flat shot of front
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse Black
Active Commute - Biking on Bike Path

Turbocharge your Morning

Our co-founder Gihan's Triple-Layer Commute (Run/Commute/Learn)