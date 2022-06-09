Active Commute Guide

No Matter the Commute

The commute has become in someways a cherished routine to start the day - a moment of "me time" that creates punctuation, and time for thought and reflection. The average American spends 27 minutes getting from home to their workplace, and in metro areas, driving might not always be the fastest or most stress-free. Walking and cycling provide great alternatives, that get you moving in the morning - and a light form of exercise built into your everyday routine, even if that gym slot slips by during the day.

We design and test our clothes for life in motion and are our tips and gear recommendations on how to incorporate an active commute into your day.