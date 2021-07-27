Science For Better° & Our Partnership with Beam Impact
As a company centered around using science to unlock your life’s work, we also believe in its power to affect positive change on a larger scale. Science for Better° is the mantra that guides our purpose and perspective. These initiatives and partnerships are part of an ongoing commitment to helping create a better world.
Beam Impact is a platform building a community of the world's leading socially responsible brands where you can turn your spending power into direct funding for a high-impact social initiative of your choice.
How it works
After completing a purchase, the top of your order confirmation page will display a Beam module (pictured). Select an icon to learn more about each organization's goals, then hit 'Submit' and we'll take care of the rest. (It's that simple!)
Learn more about our goals and the organizations we've partnered with below.
Climate Neutral
Climate Neutral is a nonprofit organization who works to decrease global carbon emissions by helping brands to measure, offset, and reduce the carbon they emit. Their core belief is that consumers and brands must work together to drive the world toward the zero net emissions future that science tells us we urgently need.
In 2019, we began our Zeroº climate action initiative — a commitment to reducing our ecological footprint and eliminating emissions to help limit global temperature growth to 1.5ºC. In the past year alone we've reduced our average unit emissions by 25%, as tracked through our annual Climate Neutral re-certification.
Current Goal: Fund the cost of energy to manufacture 300+ MoS shirt with clean solar power.
International Rescue Committee
The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster.
The Ministry of Supply Starter Kit° program focuses on outfitting individuals who are entering or reentering the workforce and who lacks financial resources for professional attire.
Current Goal: Provide 1 free Starter Kit° to 500 people through the International Rescue Committee's Economic Empowerment Program.
Mbadika
Since 2010, Mbadika (/bah·GEE·kah/) has fostered the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs by providing resources and educational workshops to youth around the world, regardless of where they call home.
As projects born from MIT, Mbadika and Ministry of Supply share common roots in “Mens et Manus” (Mind and Hand) and have partnered together since a 2017. We partnered with Mbadika in 2020 for the creation of the Mº Lab Field Kit, an at-home STEM project launched during the pandemic to teach kids the basics of product design and development through the lens of fabric science. For every kit purchased, a kit was donated to a Boston Public City Schools student in need.
Current Goal: Fund access to a STEM education workshop with Mbadika for 350 Boston City Public Schools students.
Join us.
We welcome you to learn about our other Science for Better° initiatives and, as always, reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com if you have an idea or an organization that you'd like to share. #ScienceforBetter