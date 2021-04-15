Progress towards science-based targets

The apparel and footwear industry is one of the top contributors to global carbon emissions, contributing 2.2 billion tons of greenhouse gases—over 10% of the global annual carbon output according to the United Nations. (That’s more than aviation and the shipping industries combined.

The significant energy used for extraction and production of materials, as well as the operation of factories, is largely powered by coal. We believe that through science, there’s a better way.

Since 2019, we've offset all of our carbon emissions and have been certified Climate Neutral. However, measurement and offsetting won't get us to zero alone—to reach our targets we also have to dramatically reduce our emissions. This past year we've made big strides through innovation and optimization of our supply chain, materials, and manufacturing.