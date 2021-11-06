Starter Kits

For the past seven years, we've been partnering with vetted career readiness organizations (e.g. United Way, BBBS, IINE, Enroot, IRC), to support fresh starts.

This year we are donating more than $261,000 of donated gear (in what we call "Starter Kits") with the help of our partners to newly-arrived refugees in need.

Our motivation? We know that starting fresh is hard, and pursuing your life's work is even harder. We hope that through the power of science and comfort, we can help make life that much easier.