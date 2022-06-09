Durability and Performance Testing

Our products are engineered to perform, and are built to last. We achieve this through rigorously testing our products both in the real world and the lab. We use a variety of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standards to evaluate our fabrics and garments to ensure they work. We perform these tests both at our factories, and also at a third-party testing facility, Modern Testing Services just a town over from our design studio.