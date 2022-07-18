Our Fabric Technology

  • about
At the heart of every Ministry of Supply piece is a fabric engineered to perform better than anything in your closet. From NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Materials, to washable, high-performing Merino wool (and beyond), they’re researched, tested and ready to unlock comfort and productivity throughout your day.

Apollo
19x more breathable than traditional fabric, with incredible NASA-based temperature regulation.
Composite Merino
Merino wool blends engineered for next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced breathability.
Fusion
Long-lasting softness and stretch derived from bio-based fibers.
Aero Zero°
100% recycled soft stretch fabric built for wrinkle resistance and easy care.
Hybrid
T-shirt softness, stretch and breathability with versatile everyday style.
Velocity
Ditch the dry cleaner with our soft, machine washable alternative to traditional suiting.
Hybrid Seersucker
A rippled texture and moisture wicking CoolMax yarns keep you cool and dry all summer long.
Pace Poplin
Crisp, lightweight fabric built with enhanced UV protection for warm-weather wear.
Fusion Terry
Wear-anywhere loungewear comfort crafted with a forever-soft wood-based blend.
Composite EcoFleece
High-performing fleece alternative built to combat microplastic migration.
Pace
Softness, stretch and durability, built with temperature-regulating hollow-core yarns.
Kinetic
Our record-breaking warp-knit fabric offers incredible stretch without the end-of-day sag.
Atlas
A soft, moisture wicking nylon/cotton blend enhanced with targeted ventilation for all-day comfort.
Newton
High performance fabric built with silver-coated yarns for next-level odor and moisture mitigation.
Joule
NASA-derived temperature regulation unlocks a cloud of comfort for versatile everyday wear.
Luxe Touch
Lightweight, buttery soft microfiber dries quickly and mitigates odor.
Mercury
Returning Soon: AI-powered heat adapts in real time to keep you at the perfect temperature.
Swift
Breezy, machine washable stretch crepe with an elevated everyday look.
Juno
The softness of silk, enhanced with easy stretch, machine washability and wrinkle resistance.
