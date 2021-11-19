  • about
Illustration of Belinda Chun

“I've been in love with your [Luxe Touch] T-shirts and have all the colors and 2-3 of each as backups! Ministry of Supply creates staples that surpass anything else out there—surprised at the fit and the ability of the cloth just to sit and look fresh all day long. ”

Belinda Chun, Management & Corporate Art Consultant

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
New
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Light Grey
$ 148
Sale
Women's Women's Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt White
$ 89
was $128
Illustration of Steven Kaufman

“[Apollo Shirt] has become my everyday uniform. I love that the shirts don’t wrinkle and have a quality look. The shirt is something that can be “man folded” and doesn’t require me to carry any extra luggage.” (He owns 16!)

Steven Kaufman, Founder and CEO, Zeus Equity Group and ZeusLending.com

men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
New
mens apollo polo bright navy oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Mens Dark Black Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 188
Illustration of Dr. Alok Patel

“The Black Velocity Suit is the only suit I own I can comfortably do handstands, ride a bike to work or practice kicks in - that says a lot.”

Dr. Alok Patel, Doctor, Journalist, and Producer

Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 104
was $148
Illustration of Larissa and Mark

“The Apollo Shirt Dress as a filmmaker has been functional, and is fashionable, timeless, plus it has pockets!”

Larissa Rhodes, Filmmaker

Sale
Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Front View
Women's Apollo Shirt Dress Black
$ 129
was $198
Sale
women's grey white heather apollo tailored dress shirt shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Apollo Shirt Grey White Heather (Brushed)
$ 89
was $128
Illustration of Brad Prestbo

“I can wear [Kinetic Suit] to everything, from a professional meeting to a construction job site, while maintaining comfort and style. And because everything is machine washable, I love saving time and money from not making weekly trips to the dry cleaners.”

Brad Prestbo, The Maker

men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 104
was $148
Illustration of Julie Loh

“The colors are versatile and easy to mix and match, which makes putting together an outfit a breeze and gives me back precious time to spend doing things I love.”

Julie Loh, Pharmacist

Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Sale
Women's Black Kinetic Pants Slim Front View
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
