Rebuild Your Wardrobe Shop-Along
about
Flagship
Welcome to Ministry of Supply
We use science to make the world's most comfortable workleisure clothes.
We're from Boston and this is our flagship store.
Here are some tips to get the most out of your time here:
1. This is our Best & Newest Gear
A curated selection of our mainstays, and some of our latest innovations, for you to try on and take home.
2. There's even more online.
If we don't have your size or color here, enjoy a 15% discount for ordering it in-store and having it shipped to your home.
3. It's also our Lab
See what the new materials we're developing using our knitting machine here.
4. Need clothes?
If you're in need of clothing for your next job, but aren't in a position to purchase, let us know. We'd be happy to support with our Starter Kits.
5. We're here to help!
If you have questions about us, sizing, or our products - we're here to help as your science & style advisors.