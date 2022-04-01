  • about
Spacesuit and moon

Welcome to Ministry of Supply

We use science to make the world's most comfortable workleisure clothes.

Illustration of Stores

We're from Boston and this is our flagship store.

Here are some tips to get the most out of your time here:

Man and Woman wearing Ministry of Supply Clothing

1. This is our Best & Newest Gear

A curated selection of our mainstays, and some of our latest innovations, for you to try on and take home.

Illustration of Shirt in box

2. There's even more online.

If we don't have your size or color here, enjoy a 15% discount for ordering it in-store and having it shipped to your home.

Illustration of Founders

3. It's also our Lab

See what the new materials we're developing using our knitting machine here.

Ministry of Supply Clothing

4. Need clothes?

If you're in need of clothing for your next job, but aren't in a position to purchase, let us know. We'd be happy to support with our Starter Kits.

Illustration of Team

5. We're here to help!

If you have questions about us, sizing, or our products - we're here to help as your science & style advisors.