Infinityº Program
Introducing
Infinityº
100% Recycled. 100% Recyclable. Infinite Uses.
Creating clothing can be an energy and resource intensive process—one that continues to grow as clothing is incinerated, downcycled or thrown into landfills. Getting started is easy:
- 1. Buy a shipping label
- 2. Mail your retired Aero Zeroº back to us
- 3. We recycle it into a brand new Aero Zeroº
- 4. We'll email you $50 in credit* towards your next Aero Zeroº purchase
How it Works
We're recycling retired Aero Zeroº shirts into new ones. Help close the loop.
$5 Flat Rate Shipping for up to 5 shirts
Send us your retired Aero Zeroº shirts
We'll process them into new shirts
Get a $50 credit towards a new Aero Zeroº
Zero Footprint
Since 2019, we've been making Aero Zeroº shirts from upcycled PET water bottles and milling our fabric under renewable solar power, allowing us to reduce carbon emissions by over 50%. The emissions that we we aren't able to eliminate are offset, creating the first 100% recycled, carbon-neutral dress shirt.
Now, we're taking things a step further.
Infinite Use
Our shirts are built and tested to last, but when you're ready to retire your Aero Zeroº we can give them a new life. Working with our partners at Shinkong Textiles, we've developed a revolutionary hybrid mechanical-and-chemical recycling process that can separate polyester fibers. We then re-spin it back into yarn that's just as strong, durable and soft as before, creating the world's first circular dress shirt.
Fashion has a sustainbiltiy problem.
Why Infinityº Matters
10%
of global greenhouse gas emissions come from apparel & footwear production
99%
of apparel is incinerated, downcycled or disposed of in landfills
52%
of performance fabrics' carbon emissions come from petroleum drilling and refining
We believe that through materials science and smart supply chains, there's a better way.
Half the Emissions
The Infinityº Program was optimized to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Durable recycled material, solar powered-milling and quick-dry fabric results in a garment that has 1/2 the carbon emissions of conventional shirts.
Why Run a Half-Marathon?
Another route to achieving this sort of positive impact would be to run 13.1 miles instead of driving. (We've done it, but you don't have to.) Infinityº is a simpler choice.
Infinityº
Minimized Waste. Zero Net-Emissions.
Infinityº Recycling Process
Let's close the loop together.
Keep your Aero Zeroº in play—when you're ready to retire it, send it in to be recycled and get $50 credit* towards a new Aero Zeroº.
Features of Aero Zeroº
Zero new plastic. Zero net-emissions. Just comfort backed by science.
Cotton candy-like, textured yarns
Stretches and always bounces back
Ditch the dry cleaner
100% of carbon emissions offset
100% Recycled. 100% Recyclable.
Have an Aero Zeroº to recycle? Start here.
1: Buy a shipping label
2: Mail your retired Aero Zero° back to us
3: We recycle it into a brand new Aero Zero°
4: We’ll email you $50 in credit* for your next Aero Zero° purchase
**Terms & conditions: Can only be applied to Aero Zeroº products; limit one discount code per shirt per transaction. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers or discounts including rewards or other Infinityº discounts; does not expire.