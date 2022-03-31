A Decade of Innovation in Comfort
We've been using science to engineer more comfortable clothes for nearly a decade - learn about Ministry of Supply through a history of our flagship products.
2012: Founded at MIT
Gihan and Aman met at MIT - while their friends were hacking code, they were united by a shared passion for hacking clothes, making more comfortable dress shirts and socks from their favorite athletic gear.
2012: Apollo Shirt
2012 saw the launch of our flagship shirt built with NASA's temperature-regulating Phase Change Materials, and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit.
Apollo
Born from Spacesuits, built for Earth.
2013: Atlas Socks
We launched Atlas Socks in 2013 with coffee-based s.Cafe odor control and a pressure-mapped footbed for next-level comfort - inspired by Aman's first prototypes sewing dress socks and running socks together.
Atlas
Odor controlling socks built for all-day comfort.
2014: Aero Shirt
We debuted our versatile Performance Professional dress shirt in 2014, with thermoset fibers that release wrinkles in the dryer, and subtle laser-cut underarm ventilation. No longer did you need to choose between comfort and a sharp aesthetic.
Aero
Ditch the dry cleaner with self-ironing shirts.
2015: Kinetic Suit
Gihan and his wife Karoline put our latest iteration of suiting to the test and set the men's and women's world records for fastest-half marathons in a suit, wearing our warp knit Kinetic Blazer and Pants.
Kinetic
Spring-like warp knit fabric unlocks unrivaled stretch.
2016: 3D Print-Knit Blazer
To push the bounds of sustainability and comfort we engineered the world's first 3D computerized-knit blazer. Made as a single, seamless piece with virtually zero waste and produced on-demand in our Boston store, it set the foundation for our future supply chain (and led to the creation of the 3D Print-Knit Mask°).
3D Print-Knit
3D articulation and ventilation built around the human body.
2017: Velocity Suiting
A revolution in suiting, bringing machine washability to the final frontier through thermoset fibers and novel construction techniques.
Velocity
Machine-washability in an timeless silhouette.
2018: Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket
The world's first intelligent heated jacket with "smart thermostat" and voice control functionality. Winner of Fast Company's Innovation By Design Award, and featured at the MoMA Design Store.
Mercury
Intelligent heated jackets for advanced temperature regulation.
2019: Aero Zeroº
Continuing our sustainability efforts, we launched our first carbon-neutral dress shirt, made of 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power. Through Aero Zeroº, we have measured, reduced and offset our entire supply chain and operations to become Climate Neutral Certified.
Aero Zeroº
100% Recycled. Zero carbon footprint.
2020: Maskº
We designed, tested and rapidly produced face masks with Nelson Labs-rated filters, and donated over 40,000 masks to frontline workers. We continue to help through the pandemic by making comfortable and effective masks available to all.
Maskº
Comfortable and effective. Nelson Labs-rated filters.
2022... and Beyond.
Here's to another decade of innovation.