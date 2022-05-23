Magic Workleisure Details
We designed and engineered this suite of features for modern work and play: combining comfort and everyday functionality without sacrificing sharp styling. These details are more than aesthetic—they'll unlock your new lifestyle.
The magic is in the details.
Magic Stretch Waistband
Our waistlines expand 5-10% when seated, but belts don’t accommodate for that. Our innovative elastic waistbands with hidden drawstrings offer the comfort of sweats in a clean, smooth silhouette with no bunching, unlocking comfortable wear whether you’re sitting, standing or on the go.
Always comfortable belt-free wear.
Magic Stretch Cuffs
We achieve a perfect tapered cut while offering easy on/off, through subtle half-back elastic ribbing that’s dyed to match the sharp look in the front.
A sharp taper without the hassle.
Magic Adjustable Hem
A unique system of hidden snaps or buttons let you adjust your inseam to fit the weather (or your outfit) at a moment’s notice.
The perfect length for any outfit.
Magic Collar
Hidden stitching paired with built in collar stays offers the dependability of a button-down collar with a clean look—fly-away collars are a thing of the past.
Fly away, fly-aways.
Purposeful Pockets
Our pockets are designed for modern necessities and easy carry; phone, keys, wallet and Airpods—always accessible, and always intuitive. (Our Women's bottoms all have pockets, too!)
A place for everything.
Movement Sleeves
Inspired by the raglan cut of a pitcher’s uniform, our new sleeve designs allow greater freedom of movement and a well-defined shoulder line.
Enhanced ergonomics for effortless motion.
Crisp, Structured Stretch
Ultra-high density knitting offers the stretch of athleticwear with the softness of loungewear—without compromising on sharp looks.
Stealthily stretchy staples.
Hybrid Tucked / Un-Tucked Fit
A universal, versatile shirt length that's optimized to stay tucked if you want, with a flattering length and shape for untucked wearers.
Tucked or un-tucked—the choice is in your capable hands.