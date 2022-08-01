  • about
  • Workleisure Guide
Men's White Atlas V-Neck Tee under Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Blazer and Men's Indigo Chroma Denim on model sitting in chair

The Guide to Workleisure

Comfort has become a staple in the last year, but seeing people in person begs us to look sharp and presentable in high-definition. Business casual isn't business as usual anymore. Think the comfort of athleisure, while still polished enough for meeting in person.

What is Workleisure?

Look sharp and presentable with without sacrificing everyday comfort.

men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt inner fabric
Soft, Stretchy & Structured

Polished fabrics that feel like your favorite T-shirts & sweats.

Machine Washable
Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner. No shrinking, no wrinkling.

Man wearing Velocity Pant Dark Charcoal, Hybrid Button Down Grey Stripe and Velocity Blazer Dark Charcoal with grey sneakers and sitting in a grey chair
Sharp & Easy Fits

A stylish easy silhouette can still look sharp and put together.

Men's Charcoal Kinetic Blazer over Men's Pale Grey Heather Composite Merino Tee with Men's Light Grey Momentum Chino on model sitting in chair
Multi-Use Pieces

Staples ready to tackle active commutes, office time and the weekend.

Here are five simple rules to keep in mind for dressing your best around humans again.

Men's Navy Kinetic Jogger and Chambray Stripe Hybrid Button Down on model walking with hands in pockets

1. Go All Knit

Knits are the secret sauce of comfort with their inherent softness and stretch. Dense, elevated knits and warp-knits also offer the structure of traditional woven garments for a polished look. Our Hybrid & Apollo shirts, Composite tees and Kinetic pants are a game changer in this category.

Structured Knits

The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.

New
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 98
Select a color
men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
New
mens apollo polo bright navy oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
model wearing mens apollo raglan sport shirt and mens pace poplin buff chino upper torso looking sideways walking shot

2. Untucked & Easy Fit Shirts

Opt for looser, breezier, shirts - worn untucked that maintain a casual aesthetic.

Easy Fit Tops

Breezy fits help keep you cool.

New
men's navy apollo short sleeve sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt Navy
$ 98
Select a color
New
men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt Space Blue
$ 118
Select a color
New
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 98
Select a color
men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
Select a color
New
mens apollo polo bright navy oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
Close up of the back ankle of the kinetic joggers in indigo heather which features a jogger-style hem

3. Sneakers are Okay (and Encouraged!)

Sneakers keep your feet happy on the go, and add a bit of personality to any look. Pair with joggers or a shorter-inseam tapered leg to complement your silhouette.

Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms

Fits to pair with your favorite kicks.

New
men's black fusion terry jogger flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Jogger Black Heather
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's lunar blue fusion terry short flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Short Lunar Blue
$ 98
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148
Select a color
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's navy pace poplin chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Navy
$ 148
Select a color
Drawstring waistband

4. Go Beltless

Your waist changes when you sit, stand or move around—but belts don't accomodate that. Pants with comfortable stretch waistbands and drawstrings (we call them Magic Waistbands) are key here. For an elevated look, you can still tuck in your shirt.

Magic Waistbands

For a perfect fit every time.

New
men's navy pace poplin chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Navy
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148
Select a color
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
Men's Navy Composite Tee under Navy Fusion Chore Coat on model

5. Smart Layering is Key

A simple blazer or chore coat is the perfect transition piece between the dressier and casual parts of your day—and they keep you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC, even as the day heats up.

Versatile Layers

Easy blazers (and blazer alternatives) for all occasions.

New
men's navy pace poplin overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Pace Poplin Overshirt Navy
$ 158
Select a color
men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Stone Grey
$ 288
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Select a color
model wearing mens kinetic jogger slate blue and mens apollo raglan sport shirt navy standing holding hands together

Save with Systemsº

Our Workleisure Systems° are curated combinations built to take the guesswork out of your daily routine. Not only will they make your life easier, but when bundled you'll save 15% off the whole look. (That's what we like to call a "win-win.")

Shop Men's Systemsº
book cover displayed over a cartoon space background

Mission: Agile

We’ve spent the past year testing and evolving our hybrid work style. Now we’ve teamed up with Scrum Inc. & MURAL for Mission: Agile, a free ebook to help your business navigate (and thrive) in this new normal.

Learn More