The New Commute: Featuring Peak Design Bags
Ministry of Supply gear has always taken us from the office to home, work to play, and everywhere in between. When we began planning for our new commutes, we realized that we needed bags that could do the same.
We decided to partner with our friends at Peak Design to put their travel bags and accessories to the test.
Peak Design products journeyed with us from the U.S. to Norway, on bustling New York City subways and rainy bike rides across Boston. We can confidently say that between our clothing and Peak Design's bags, you'll be prepared for your new commute — wherever it takes you.
Why Peak Design?
As two brands constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, we share several core values with Peak Design:
✅ Rugged Testing: Built with materials like 400D Ballistic nylon, and oversized zippers for daily durability.
🚴 Urban Design & Active Features: Minimalist designs with dye-to-match features with support and cushioning for active commutes.
♻️ Climate Neutral Certified: Both brands are Climate Neutral Certified, and these products feature emissions reducing materials such as recycled nylon and polyester.
Follow any of the links below to visit Peak Design and to learn more.*
Best For: (Literally) Everything
The Everyday Backpack
$259.95
The Everyday Backpack is an award-winning bag built around easy access, organization, expansion, and protection. Inner dividers keep you organized, and dedicated sleeves fit up to 15” laptops, tablets or documents. A 100% recycled 400D weatherproof shell keeps everything safe. It really can go everywhere.
4.8 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Biking to Work
The Everyday Backpack Zip
$189.95
The Everyday Zip is a visually and functionally simpler version of the iconic Everyday Backpack, with many of the same key features (snug and secure laptop storage, side pockets for water bottles & no dangling straps) of the original. Its smaller form factor is perfect for minimalists and anyone looking for an ultra-clean style.
4.7 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Meetings over Lunch
The Everday Sling
$149.95
As the smallest, lightest bag in Peak Design's Everyday Line, the Everyday Sling is big enough to fit a tablet and small enough to never slow you down. It comes in multiple sizes, so you can pick the perfect companion for your lifestyle.
4.7 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Weekend Getaways
The Travel Duffel
$129.95
Peak Design’s ode to the timeless and utilitarian duffel bag, the Travel Duffle is both durable and stylish. With a standard carry-on size at 35L capacity, the Duffel is a perfect weekender, over-nighter, gym bag, or sidekick to your other luggage.
4.8 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Coffee Runs
The Field Pouch
$44.95
The Field Pouch is Peak Design's only organizer that is two bags in one: a carry-all sling bag and a compressible in-bag organizer. Its small size packs a big punch with the ability to double in volume and quickly compress back down as needed. The Field Pouch can be carried as a cross-body, shoulder bag, or attached to your belt for easy waist carry.
4.2 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Fall Picnics
The Everyday Tote
$149.95
A modern take on the classic tote bag, the Everyday Tote combines clean aesthetics with thoughtful functionality. Interior dividers offer customizable and protective storage, along with a stretchy internal pocket for sunglasses (or snacks) and a 13" laptop sleeve. A 100% recycled 400D weatherproof shell keeps everything safe.
4.8 ⭐ Rating
Best For: Bringing Only a Carry-On
The Travel Backpack
$299.95
Peak Design built the Travel Backpack based on a simple truth: no two trips are the same. It features top, side, front and rear access via weatherproof zips, and countless interior features. Meeting all international carry-on size requirements, it is undoubtedly adventure-ready.
4.8 ⭐ Rating
- Note: When you buy something using the links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Ministry of Supply does not accept money for features, and all reviews are based on first-hand experience with the Peak Design product and team.