Woman in a city wearing a black backpack and grey shirt

The New Commute: Featuring Peak Design Bags

  • about
  • The New Commute: Featuring Peak Design Bags

Ministry of Supply gear has always taken us from the office to home, work to play, and everywhere in between. When we began planning for our new commutes, we realized that we needed bags that could do the same.

We decided to partner with our friends at Peak Design to put their travel bags and accessories to the test.

Peak Design products journeyed with us from the U.S. to Norway, on bustling New York City subways and rainy bike rides across Boston. We can confidently say that between our clothing and Peak Design's bags, you'll be prepared for your new commute — wherever it takes you.

Man wearing a blue suit and blue shirt walking in a city with a backpack on

Why Peak Design?

As two brands constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, we share several core values with Peak Design:

Rugged Testing: Built with materials like 400D Ballistic nylon, and oversized zippers for daily durability.

🚴 Urban Design & Active Features: Minimalist designs with dye-to-match features with support and cushioning for active commutes.

♻️ Climate Neutral Certified: Both brands are Climate Neutral Certified, and these products feature emissions reducing materials such as recycled nylon and polyester.

Follow any of the links below to visit Peak Design and to learn more.*

image of a charcoal grey backpack

Best For: (Literally) Everything

The Everyday Backpack

$259.95

The Everyday Backpack is an award-winning bag built around easy access, organization, expansion, and protection. Inner dividers keep you organized, and dedicated sleeves fit up to 15” laptops, tablets or documents. A 100% recycled 400D weatherproof shell keeps everything safe. It really can go everywhere.

4.8 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Woman standing in a park wearing a grey shirt and grey backpack Image of woman wearing a grey backpack looking out at flowers in Central Park
Close up shot of a grey backpack Close up image of a charcoal grey backpack zipper
Image of Midnight Blue Everyday Backpack Zip

Best For: Biking to Work

The Everyday Backpack Zip

$189.95

The Everyday Zip is a visually and functionally simpler version of the iconic Everyday Backpack, with many of the same key features (snug and secure laptop storage, side pockets for water bottles & no dangling straps) of the original. Its smaller form factor is perfect for minimalists and anyone looking for an ultra-clean style.

4.7 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Image of a midnight blue backpack with the side zipper open man sitting on a step in a blue suit with a blue backpack next to him
Image of Midnight Blue Everyday Backpack Zip Image of a person putting a silver laptop into a midnight blue backpack
Image of a grey crossbody bag

Best For: Meetings over Lunch

The Everday Sling

$149.95

As the smallest, lightest bag in Peak Design's Everyday Line, the Everyday Sling is big enough to fit a tablet and small enough to never slow you down. It comes in multiple sizes, so you can pick the perfect companion for your lifestyle.

4.7 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Woman wearing a black tank top and holding a grey crossbody bag standing in a city
Closeup Image of a grey crossbody bag with the long strap attached Closeup Image of a grey crossbody bag
Image of green duffel bag

Best For: Weekend Getaways

The Travel Duffel

$129.95

Peak Design’s ode to the timeless and utilitarian duffel bag, the Travel Duffle is both durable and stylish. With a standard carry-on size at 35L capacity, the Duffel is a perfect weekender, over-nighter, gym bag, or sidekick to your other luggage.

4.8 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Image of a green duffel bag with one side open Image of man on a boat holding a green duffel bag
Close up of green duffel bag zipper features Close up of green duffel bag zipper features
Image of a small black pouch

Best For: Coffee Runs

The Field Pouch

$44.95

The Field Pouch is Peak Design's only organizer that is two bags in one: a carry-all sling bag and a compressible in-bag organizer. Its small size packs a big punch with the ability to double in volume and quickly compress back down as needed. The Field Pouch can be carried as a cross-body, shoulder bag, or attached to your belt for easy waist carry.

4.2 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Image of a small black pouch image of a woman leaning against a fence in a white shirt and wearing a small black crossbody bag
Image of a small black pouch open with a camera inside of it Image of a small black pouch open with a camera inside of it
Image of a tan colored tote bag

Best For: Fall Picnics

The Everyday Tote

$149.95

A modern take on the classic tote bag, the Everyday Tote combines clean aesthetics with thoughtful functionality. Interior dividers offer customizable and protective storage, along with a stretchy internal pocket for sunglasses (or snacks) and a 13" laptop sleeve. A 100% recycled 400D weatherproof shell keeps everything safe.

4.8 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Man and woman walking across a grassy field
Image of a tan colored tote bag from the side Image of a person holding a set of keys attached to a tan tote bag
Image of Peak Design Travel Backpack in black open

Best For: Bringing Only a Carry-On

The Travel Backpack

$299.95

Peak Design built the Travel Backpack based on a simple truth: no two trips are the same. It features top, side, front and rear access via weatherproof zips, and countless interior features. Meeting all international carry-on size requirements, it is undoubtedly adventure-ready.

4.8 ⭐ Rating

Shop Now
Image of woman in a city wearing a black backpack and looking down a street
Image of Peak Design Travel Backpack in black open Image of Peak Design Travel Backpack in black open
  • Note: When you buy something using the links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Ministry of Supply does not accept money for features, and all reviews are based on first-hand experience with the Peak Design product and team.