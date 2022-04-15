Men's Aero Zero Dress Shirt - White - Image 1

Recycled Materials

  • about
  • Recycled Materials
Clouds

As a producer of apparel there's an opportunity to take advantage of plastic recycling to reduce our global footprint. Recycled fabrics paired with renewable solar-powered fabric milling allows us to reduce a garment's carbon emissions by over 50%. Remaining emissions that we haven't been able to eliminate are offset—so every product can achieve carbon-neutrality.

10%

GLOBAL GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

Stem from apparel & footwear production

52%

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Carbon emissions of performance fabric come mostly from petroleum drilling and refining

We believe that through innovative fabrics, there's a better way.

Our Recycling Process

Less Waste. Zero Net-Emissions.

Recycled Materials
Recycled Materials
Solar Power
Solar Powered Mills
Energy-Effective Milling
Energy-Efficient Production
Emissions Saved
CO2 Emissions Saved
2020 vs 2019 Recycled Content Increase

Accelerating Progress

Real change occurs at scale—that's why when it comes to making garments out of recycled content, we focus on our highest-volume products.

31

STYLES

Made with majority-recycled content

43%

AVERAGE RECYCLED CONTENT

Global Recycling Standard certified content across our product line (including our 100% recycled Aero Zero°)

1,127,908

POST-CONSUMER WATER BOTTLES

Diverted from landfills in the past year

21

TONNES OF CO2

Worth of emissions saved—2.1 trips around the Earth in a car

Shop Recycled

Products featuring more that 40% recycled content

New
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Select a color
New
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 98
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Select a color
women's navy composite merino tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Navy
$ 48
Select a color
rugby stripe atlas crew socks
Atlas Crew Sock Rugby Stripe
$ 15
Select a color
New
men's black composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
mens apollo polo bright navy oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
Select a color