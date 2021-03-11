Illustration of bracelet on wrist

Vaccine Education Bracelet

Science needs your support.

As scientists at heart, we’ve been amazed at the rapid advancements in vaccine research over the past year. To help champion science and promote vaccine education, we're launching the Science for Better Bracelet. 100% of profits will support COVID-19 vaccine education, through the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center and the promotion of up-to-date medical science. Bracelets will also be freely available to the healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line throughout this pandemic.

Show your support today in three ways:

Science for Better Bracelet on Wrist

1. Wear the Bracelet

Show the world you trust science, while making a donation to the cause.

Want to help spread the word? Taking a picture of yourself getting vaccinated? Show your bracelet and tag #ScienceforBetter on social media.

Medical professional wearing bracelet

2. Support Vaccine Education

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center is a renowned, independent, medically reviewed organization that creates and promotes content accredited by the World Health Organization's Vaccine Safety standards. 100% of profits will go towards supporting the center and promoting their content.

illustrated covid-19 vaccine info cards

3. Start the Conversation

Start conversations grounded in science - our vaccine education guide is a great springboard for credible information about vaccines, gathered from reputable sources.

#ScienceforBetter

Herd immunity is a community effort, and we all have to do our part. Coronavirus spreads from person to person, but so does knowledge. We’re here to amplify trusted vaccine education resources, and address the natural concerns society will have. Let’s work together to make a difference. #ScienceforBetter

