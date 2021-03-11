Vaccine Education Bracelet
Science needs your support.
As scientists at heart, we’ve been amazed at the rapid advancements in vaccine research over the past year. To help champion science and promote vaccine education, we're launching the Science for Better Bracelet. 100% of profits will support COVID-19 vaccine education, through the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center and the promotion of up-to-date medical science. Bracelets will also be freely available to the healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line throughout this pandemic.
Show your support today in three ways:
1. Wear the Bracelet
Show the world you trust science, while making a donation to the cause.
Want to help spread the word? Taking a picture of yourself getting vaccinated? Show your bracelet and tag #ScienceforBetter on social media.
2. Support Vaccine Education
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center is a renowned, independent, medically reviewed organization that creates and promotes content accredited by the World Health Organization's Vaccine Safety standards. 100% of profits will go towards supporting the center and promoting their content.
3. Start the Conversation
Start conversations grounded in science - our vaccine education guide is a great springboard for credible information about vaccines, gathered from reputable sources.
#ScienceforBetter
Herd immunity is a community effort, and we all have to do our part. Coronavirus spreads from person to person, but so does knowledge. We’re here to amplify trusted vaccine education resources, and address the natural concerns society will have. Let’s work together to make a difference. #ScienceforBetter
