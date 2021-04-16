Sustainability FAQ

5. What can I do with my garments when I'm done with them?

We engineer our fabrics and garments for long-term durability, but when you’re ready to retire them, we can suggest a few options.

Infinityº: Since 2019, we've been making our Aero Zeroº shirts from upcycled PET water bottles, and milling our fabric under renewable solar power—allowing us to reduce their carbon emissions by over 50%. We've now taken it a step further and developed a revolutionary recycling process that can separate polyester fibers for re-use. With our Infinityº Program, you send us back your old Aero Zeroº, we recycle and re-spin it back into usable yarn, and you get $50 off your next Aero Zeroº purchase.

Donate: Reuse is a critical component of sustainability. We suggest donating your retired Ministry of Supply gear to a local charity or organization.

Recycle: Depending on your local regulations and resources, our 100% Polyester (PET) garments (Apollo, Responsive, Kinetic) can be recycled.