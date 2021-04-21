How Waterless Dyeing Works

Dyeing is a water-intensive process

To achieve a rich color, dye particles must penetrate a fabric completely. We use a liquid solution called a solvent to evenly carry dye throughout a fabric. One of the most common solvents used for dyeing, painting, and other chemical reactions is water. But after the reaction is complete, how do we separate the excess dye particles from the water?

20 Gallons

Of water used per shirt in the conventional dyeing process

Separation of solvents through boiling

Typically separation is achieved through distillation—the process of boiling the solvent off, leaving the dye behind. The downside to this approach is that boiling hundreds of gallons of water is very energy intensive, and wastes excessive amounts of fuel and electricity.