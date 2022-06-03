Wedding Guide

Suited for the Modern Wedding
Whether you're the groom, a groomsman or a guest, we've got the gear to help you arrive feeling sharp but unrestricted so you can dance all night long.
BTW - that's our co-founder Aman and his (now) wife Kelly!
1. Travel Light
The One-Bag Suit
Ditch the garment bag and bulky roll-suitcase - our suiting packs down effortlessly and easily releases wrinkles, so you'll arrive crisp and sharp for the big event.
2. Dance All Night
Stretch Suiting
Our Kinetic and Velocity suiting offer omnidirectional stretch, letting you dance, crouch and swing without restriction (or fear of blowing a seam).
3. Breathe Easy
Quick-Dry Suits and Shirting
Our moisture-wicking Aero and highly breathable Apollo Shirts are perfect for even the warmest of receptions - and both are sharp enough for any occasion.
4. The Perfect Fit
15% Off Suit Systems
Buy a full suit for a 15% discount and come in under budget; plus, all suits include a complimentary $25 hemming credit for that perfect fit.
Kinetic Suit
Optimized for next-level stretch - barn, beach and resort ready. Pairs well with leather sneakers.
Velocity Suit
A classic look with crisp, wrinkle-free stretch for the destination wedding. Pairs well with dress shoes.
Velocity Merino Suit
Perfect for formal wear, with a luxurious sheen that's sure to turn heads.
5. Groomsmen Group-Buy
15% Off Any 3 Shirts
Achieve a matching look and save 15% off any 3 dress shirts with code SHIRT15 at checkout - reach out if you're planning a larger order.
Aero Shirting
Aero offers a crisp & classic look, built with quick-dry stretch fabric that won't let you down.
Apollo Shirting
Apollo is 19X more breathable than traditional cotton & built with high stretch for those who really want to dance.