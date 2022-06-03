Wedding Guide

  • about
Aman and Kelly wedding walking in Kinetic

Suited for the Modern Wedding

Whether you're the groom, a groomsman or a guest, we've got the gear to help you arrive feeling sharp but unrestricted so you can dance all night long.

BTW - that's our co-founder Aman and his (now) wife Kelly!

man sitting on a step in a blue suit with a blue backpack next to him

1. Travel Light

The One-Bag Suit

Ditch the garment bag and bulky roll-suitcase - our suiting packs down effortlessly and easily releases wrinkles, so you'll arrive crisp and sharp for the big event.

Aman and Kelly wedding dancing in Kinetic Suit

2. Dance All Night

Stretch Suiting

Our Kinetic and Velocity suiting offer omnidirectional stretch, letting you dance, crouch and swing without restriction (or fear of blowing a seam).

Dancing with Aero Shirt

3. Breathe Easy

Quick-Dry Suits and Shirting

Our moisture-wicking Aero and highly breathable Apollo Shirts are perfect for even the warmest of receptions - and both are sharp enough for any occasion.

Aman and Kelly wedding in Kinetic Suit

4. The Perfect Fit

15% Off Suit Systems

Buy a full suit for a 15% discount and come in under budget; plus, all suits include a complimentary $25 hemming credit for that perfect fit.

Kinetic Suit

Optimized for next-level stretch - barn, beach and resort ready. Pairs well with leather sneakers.

men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Sale
men's navy heather kinetic dot air blazer front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer Navy Heather
$ 224
was $328
New
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148
Velocity Suit

A classic look with crisp, wrinkle-free stretch for the destination wedding. Pairs well with dress shoes.

Mens Dark Black Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 188
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Sale
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Blazer Front View
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Suit Jacket Blue Houndstooth
$ 329
was $598
Sale
men's navy houndstooth velocity houndstooth pant front
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth
$ 149
was $198
Velocity Merino Suit

Perfect for formal wear, with a luxurious sheen that's sure to turn heads.

Limited Edition
men's black wool velocity merino suit jacket flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Suit Jacket Black Wool
$ 374
was $598
Limited Edition
men's black wool velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Dress Pant Black Wool
$ 164
was $198
Group of groomsmen wearing Kinetic Suits

5. Groomsmen Group-Buy

15% Off Any 3 Shirts

Achieve a matching look and save 15% off any 3 dress shirts with code SHIRT15 at checkout - reach out if you're planning a larger order.

Aero Shirting

Aero offers a crisp & classic look, built with quick-dry stretch fabric that won't let you down.

Sale
men's lavender end on end aero dress shirt flat shot of front
Men's Aero Dress Shirt Lavender End On End
$ 104
was $128
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
Apollo Shirting

Apollo is 19X more breathable than traditional cotton & built with high stretch for those who really want to dance.

men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
