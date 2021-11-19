Zero Waste Production

Apparel production is resource intensive, and over half of the resources and energy used go in to the fabric. Traditional patterns are cut and sewn from a larger roll of fabric, over a third of which ends up wasted on the cutting room floor.

34%

FABRIC WASTED IN TRADITIONAL CUT & SEW

We're tackling this in two innovative ways—through advanced fiber processing that recycles scraps from production, and a computerized knitting process that only uses the yarn necessary for the final product.

Our Goal?

Zero Waste.