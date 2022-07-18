How Hybrid Seersucker Works

Seersucker's rippled surface can reduce the “clammy” feeling in humid weather by decreasing skin contact. In creating these gaps, it also increases airflow and circulation between fabric and skin, allowing hot air to more easily move away from the body.

Finally, as moisture will inevitably accumulate on the surface of the fabric, our Hybrid Seersucker revitalizes the traditional cotton construction with a modern, moisture-wicking blend of Coolmax® Polyester. Paired with an enhanced stretch knit, Hybrid offers an incredibly comfortable experience through the hottest time of the year.