How Hybrid Seersucker Works
Every year as the weather warms up the Northern Hemisphere, we’re always looking for ways to stay cool. In search of inspiration, we study techniques both new and old, in many cases searching to blend the two. This melding of new and old is what led to Hybrid Seersucker: a unique spin on a classic warm-weather fabric.
When it comes to shirting and suiting, seersucker fabric is popular in India as a means of staying cool in extreme heat and humidity. In fact, its name originates from the Hindi words for sheer and shakar, which mean “milk and sugar” — a nod to the juxtaposed smooth and rough surfaces of the fabric, made by applying uneven tension during the weaving process. Different colors were often used to signify the high and low-tension yarns, resulting in its signature striped aesthetic.
In a previous post, we discussed that some fabrics can create a hot and humid microclimate between our skin and the fabric surface — when a fabric is flat, it lies closer to the skin, reflecting heat and moisture back towards the body. This smaller air gap also increases skin contact, which can quickly become uncomfortable through periods of intense heat.
Seersucker's rippled surface can reduce the “clammy” feeling in humid weather by decreasing skin contact. In creating these gaps, it also increases airflow and circulation between fabric and skin, allowing hot air to more easily move away from the body.
Finally, as moisture will inevitably accumulate on the surface of the fabric, our Hybrid Seersucker revitalizes the traditional cotton construction with a modern, moisture-wicking blend of Coolmax® Polyester. Paired with an enhanced stretch knit, Hybrid offers an incredibly comfortable experience through the hottest time of the year.