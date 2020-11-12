Chroma Denim
Introducing the next generation of denim.
Chroma keeps its rich indigo color wash after wash.
“"I have washed these over a dozen times and they still look and feel as good as when I first got them."”
Smart Stretch
Traditional denim is strong at its seams but prone to tears near them, as the material stretches through normal use. Chroma uses a polyester matrix to reinforce its cotton blend, reducing strain at those key areas and prolonging the life of the garment.
Fade Free Color, Wash After Wash
Chroma’s intense color is achieved through reaction dye, binding directly to the cotton fibers to produce a professional tone that won’t fade over multiple washes.
Field Tested Durability
