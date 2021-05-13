Effective Filtration
Tested by Nelson Labs using an ASTM standard for filtration media to provide ≥ 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE ≥ 95%).
Mask° Filter Pack
10 custom-fit replacement filter inserts for our Masks, tested to provide higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).
Disclaimer: The CDC recommends that the public wear face coverings and masks. Ministry of Supply face masks are not devices intended for use in the diagnosis of a disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and do not meet the definition of a medical device as set forth in section 201(h) of the FD&C Act. The Ministry of Supply masks are non-medical masks and are not N95 respirators or surgical masks - such materials should continue to be reserved for front-line healthcare professionals.
Die-cut to fit in 3D Print-Knit and Apollo Masks
Two sets of five filters
Optional applicator included
Remove filters and discard in trash after 8 hours of use
Thoroughly wash hands before and after handling filters and masks
Manufactured and Packaged at New England Die Cutting, Methuen, MA
100% Melt-Blown Polypropylene