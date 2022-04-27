Temperature Regulating
NASA-derived PCMs act as a thermal battery, absorbing excess heat and releasing it as the body cools to keep you at the perfect temperature.
Personalized Comfort
A modular snap-based system allows hot and cold sleepers to individually dial in their ideal levels of weight and warmth.
Apollo Climate Control Duvet
A good night’s rest unlocks productivity throughout your day - that’s why we’ve taken our flagship Apollo technology we launched our brand with 10 years ago and adapted it to reinvent a sleep staple. Hygroscopic viscose, temperature regulating NASA-derived PCMs and customizable snap layers work together for ultimate climate control and better, more refreshing sleep.
A good night’s rest unlocks productivity throughout your day - that’s why we’ve taken our flagship Apollo technology we launched our brand with 10 years ago and adapted it to reinvent a sleep staple. Hygroscopic viscose, temperature regulating NASA-derived PCMs and customizable snap layers work together for ultimate climate control and better, more refreshing sleep.
- NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Material
- Dual-layer modular insulation system supports two simultaneous weights
- Tonal snaps for easy alignment
- Made of hypoallergenic materials
- Storage bag included; duvet cover not included
- Duvet weighs 6lb 1oz; extra panels weigh 3lb 2oz each
- 200 GSM duvet + two extra 150 GSM panels
- Shell: 55% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 45% Cotton
- Fill: 70% Recycled Polyester (GRS), 30% Outlast PCM Viscose
- Made by Staroon Textile Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, CN)
- Dimensions: 90" x 92" (extra panels are 45" x 92")
- Comfortably fits Queen and Full sized beds
- Additional panels can double as individual Twin-sized duvets
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Intended for use with a duvet cover (not included)
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: