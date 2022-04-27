Phase Change Materials absorb and release heat to maintain the perfect temperature
Additional layers snap on for customizable weight and warmth on either side
Easy to use snaps and duvet corner ties
Eucalyptus-based hygroscopic viscose absorbs sweat for a comfortably dry night’s rest
Tested to keep you 1-2 degrees cooler and 30% less humid
Storage bag (included)
apollo duvet pcms gif

Temperature Regulating

NASA-derived PCMs act as a thermal battery, absorbing excess heat and releasing it as the body cools to keep you at the perfect temperature.

couple sleeping in bed with apollo duvet

Personalized Comfort

A modular snap-based system allows hot and cold sleepers to individually dial in their ideal levels of weight and warmth.

Apollo Climate Control Duvet

$ 358

A good night’s rest unlocks productivity throughout your day - that’s why we’ve taken our flagship Apollo technology we launched our brand with 10 years ago and adapted it to reinvent a sleep staple. Hygroscopic viscose, temperature regulating NASA-derived PCMs and customizable snap layers work together for ultimate climate control and better, more refreshing sleep.

  • NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Material
  • Dual-layer modular insulation system supports two simultaneous weights
  • Tonal snaps for easy alignment
  • Made of hypoallergenic materials
  • Storage bag included; duvet cover not included
  • Duvet weighs 6lb 1oz; extra panels weigh 3lb 2oz each
  • 200 GSM duvet + two extra 150 GSM panels
  • Shell: 55% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 45% Cotton
  • Fill: 70% Recycled Polyester (GRS), 30% Outlast PCM Viscose
  • Made by Staroon Textile Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, CN)
  • Dimensions: 90" x 92" (extra panels are 45" x 92")
  • Comfortably fits Queen and Full sized beds
  • Additional panels can double as individual Twin-sized duvets
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Intended for use with a duvet cover (not included)

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.65385
26 reviews

