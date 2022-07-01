Recycled Content

Made with 40% recycled polyester infused with reclaimed coffee, providing the same benefits with a lower environmental impact.

Socks Letting Air Flow Through the Soles

Targeted Ventilation

Digitally designed ventilation patterns based on body heat studies are seamlessly knit in 3D.

Atlas Previous Generation Crew Sock

$ 10
was $15

Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Designed based on body heat studies

Hydrophobic fibers work to wick moisture from skin to keep feet dry
Coffee-infused fabric neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton
Body-mapped cushioning knit in 3D
Coffee-powered odor control
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Made by Kaofeng in Taiwan

Sized S-L to accommodate M’s shoe size 4-13/W’s shoe size 5.5-11.5
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Atlas socks are designed to be easy to wear and easy to care for. Cool iron if needed.

