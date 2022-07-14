Body-Mapped Cushioning
Digitally designed ventilation patterns based on body heat studies are seamlessly knit in 3D.
Recycled Content
Coffee-infused fabric neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton (and with a lower environmental impact).
Atlas No Show Sock
Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Moisture wicking, odor control, & recycled
New footbed pattern limits stress points and improves durability
Hydrophobic fibers work to wick moisture from skin to keep feet dry
Coffee-powered odor control
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Sized S-L to accommodate M’s shoe size 4-13/W’s shoe size 5.5-11.5
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Atlas socks are designed to be easy to wear and easy to care for. Cool iron if needed.
