Ready for Takeoff
A collaboration between two science-focused brands has resulted in this curated, limited edition capsule, inspired by the future of supersonic travel.
Travel in Comfort
Pieces like our 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask and coffee-powered Atlas Socks regulate temperature, moisture and light for a more luxurious travel experience.
Sustainability Through Science
Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply are planet-conscious brands committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint, so you can fly with a clear conscience.
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Flight Essentials Kit
Ministry of Supply is teaming up with Boom Supersonic, creators of the world’s fastest commercial airliner, for a limited-edition capsule collection — crafted for the supersonic lifestyle, and guided by our joint vision that exploring the world can be comfortable and sustainable.
Note: Final sale; available while supplies last. Men's and Women's Blazer kits are available here
Ministry of Supply is teaming up with Boom Supersonic, creators of the world’s fastest commercial airliner, for a limited-edition capsule collection — crafted for the supersonic lifestyle, and guided by our joint vision that exploring the world can be comfortable and sustainable.
Note: Final sale; available while supplies last. Men's and Women's Blazer kits are available here
- 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask: a seamless computerized knit crafted with soft, hygroscopic yarns for a comfortable microclimate and a perfect fit ($38 MSRP)
- Atlas Crew Socks (2-pack): odor-absorbing, coffee-infused yarns maximize freshness from takeoff to touch-down ($25 MSRP)
- Travel Blanket: A soft + perfectly packable 100% recycled 60-40 cotton/polyester blend ($138 MSRP)
- MiiR Camp Cup: double-wall vacuum insulated with travel-friendly press-on sip lid ($25 MSRP)
- Weekend Tote: crafted with premium, ultra-durable ballistic nylon twill to hold your essentials ($210 MSRP)
Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2021, the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and Amex Ventures.
For more information on Boom, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.
- 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask: one size fits most
- Atlas Socks: one size (Medium) fits most
- Travel Blanket: 50 x 60 in
- Tote: 17 x 14 x 7 in with 22” adjustable handles; comfortably fits a standard 14” laptop
- MiiR Camp Cup: 12 oz
- Eye Mask, Socks & Blanket: machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed
- MiiR Camp Cup: wash before first use; hand wash recommended. Lid is top rack dishwasher safe
Flight Essentials Kit is final sale.
Free U.S. Shipping*
Flat-rate International Shipping*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: