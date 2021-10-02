Long Lasting
Engineered not to pill or break down over frequent use and wash cycles.
Sustainable Fabric
Recycled polyester provides all the benefits of virgin materials, with a 52% reduction in CO2 emissions and a lower environmental impact.
Hybrid Everywhere Blanket
Crafted with durable plush fabric and impossibly soft velour, Hybrid is built to be a cozy companion at home and on the go.
This item is currently out of stock.
Crafted from our favorite sweatshirt fabric
Built with durable plush fabric on one side and impossibly soft velour on the other, the Everywhere Blanket is designed to not pill or mat over extended use.
Ships in a lightweight drawstring carry bag
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
50” x 70”
Comfortably covering a full-sized bed, the Everywhere Blanket is the perfect companion at home and on the go.
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
