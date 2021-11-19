Ministry of Supply Shipping Label

Step 1: Buy an Infinity Label

$5 flat rate shipping for up to 5 shirts.

Step 2: Mail it Back

Send us your retired Aero Zero shirts.

Step 3: We Recycle

We'll process them into new shirts.

Step 4: You Get Credit

After you ship your package, get a $50 credit* towards a new Aero Zeroº.

Infinityº Shipping Label

$ 5

Recycle to Renew.

One shipping label to return your retired Aero Zero° shirts to us for recycling.

Domestic only. All shipping labels are final sale. Select the number of shirts you're shipping back to receive credit for each shirt.

We are committeted to creating a more sustainable future. We believe that through science there is a better way and are excited to start recycling your retired Aero Zero° shirts.

To send in your old Aero Zero°, purchase a shipping label and send your item back to us. Check your email 5-7 days after your package has shipped for $50 credit* to use towards your next Aero Zeroº shirt.

If you have more than 5 shirts to ship, a second shipping label must be purchased.

$50 credits can only be applied to Aero Zeroº products; limit one discount code per shirt per transaction. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers or discounts including rewards or other Infinityº discounts; does not expire.

Reviews

