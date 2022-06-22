Supportive Cushioning
Dual-density EVA foam offers advanced cushioning, support and energy return, paired with a textured footbed for an out of this world experience wear after wear.
Ultimate Breathability
Exterior perforations and interior channels allow for enhanced airflow, promoting active cooling and a sweat-free environment throughout the day.
Planet Powered
Revive Shoes are crafted using 100% sugarcane-based EVA foam, sustainably utilizing natural resources to unlock planet-conscious comfort.
Kane x Ministry of Supply Revive Active Recovery Shoe
Uniquely designed for next-level support and breathability with innovative, 100% sugarcane-derived EVA foam, Revive shoes offer incredible comfort and a feeling of weightlessness throughout your day.
To celebrate 10 years of our flagship Apollo fabric, we’ve partnered with Kane for this Revive Shoe in a limited-edition, lunar-inspired colorway.
Built For: Post-active recovery, casual wear
NOTE: Revive shoes are FINAL SALE; available while supplies last
Uniquely designed for next-level support and breathability with innovative, 100% sugarcane-derived EVA foam, Revive shoes offer incredible comfort and a feeling of weightlessness throughout your day.
To celebrate 10 years of our flagship Apollo fabric, we’ve partnered with Kane for this Revive Shoe in a limited-edition, lunar-inspired colorway.
Built For: Post-active recovery, casual wear
NOTE: Revive shoes are FINAL SALE; available while supplies last
- Ultra-durable single piece construction
- Exterior perforations and interior channels allow enhanced airflow
- Dual density construction for generous cushioning + active support
- Anatomical design comfortably secures heel, arch + instep
- 10mm drop from back to front encourages proper heel-to-toe roll-off while in motion
- Raised footbed nodes activate blood flow in key pressure points
- Oversized channels and siped soles enhance flexibility and provide superior traction
- Bacteria + odor resistant
- Washable + quick-drying
- Ships with swappable Moon Boot Blue and Lunar Grey pull tabs and eyelets (storage bag included)
- 100% sugarcane-based EVA Foam
- Made in Brazil
- Dual gender fit; your normal size is recommended
- For half sizes: size down for a narrow foot; size up for a wider foot
- See size guide for more details
Hand wash with water to clean; machine wash cold if needed + air dry
NOTE: Revive shoes are final sale
Free U.S. Shipping
Flat-rate International Shipping
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
Reviews
Filter by: