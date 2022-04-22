plantform wallet and some plants

PlantForm is produced without petroleum, for a reduced environmental impact compared to other vegan leathers (and 1/10 the footprint of traditional leather).

PlantForm is powered by Mirum, an innovative fusion of corn, rubber, sand and cotton that captures the premium look and feel of leather.

PlantForm’s unique design and composition meets or exceeds traditional leather in durability tests, without compromising on look and feel.

$ 128

A sleek, minimalist design, meticulously hand-crafted with a groundbreaking and long-lasting plant-based alternative to traditional leather.

Sign up to be alerted for stock-in. Limited stock is available on a first come, first serve basis — you will be contacted via email when your wallet is ready for purchase.

A sleek, minimalist design, meticulously hand-crafted with a groundbreaking and long-lasting plant-based alternative to traditional leather.

  • Dimensions: 4 x 2.75 x .2 in
  • 100% USDA-certified bio-based Mirum (Corn, Rubber, Silica, Cotton); waxed linen stitching
  • Low-profile design holds up to 2 cards on each side + center compartment for paper cash
  • Water resistant
  • Rated at 100k cycles for leather durability under the Bally Flex Test
  • Made by hand at LEFT/FOOT in San Antonio, TX (PlantForm made by Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria, IL)

PlantForm Wallet is eligible for return in unused condition

