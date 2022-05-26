Coffee-Powered
Coffee-infused S.Café® insulation offers natural moisture and odor mitigation, for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
100% Recycled
Aurora’s shell and insulation are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, for lightweight warmth and a 52% reduction in emissions compared to virgin materials.
Travel Ready
Eco-friendly PFC-free water repellent and a light, packable design make Aurora the perfect companion on daily commutes (or ventures into the unknown).
Built to Last
Aurora's circular baffles reduce wear compared to traditional stitching, and resilient stretch insulation won’t break down to create “cold spots” over time.
Men's Previous Generation Aurora Insulated Jacket
Insulated jackets are often bulky, stuffy and not sustainably designed. Made with 100% recycled content and powered by high-performing coffee-infused insulation, Aurora is ready to provide lightweight, long-lasting warmth on the go — without warming the planet.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
- Eco²sy® Polyester insulation crafted from recycled plastic bottles
- Coffee-infused S.Cafe fibers mitigate odor for more wears and less washing
- Circular quilted baffles reduce wear + tear compared to traditional block stitching
- PFC-free C0 water repellent finish
- Rated at 30º-60ºF (lower when paired with additional layers)
- 2-way zipper
- Zippered full front hand pockets
- Zippered inner pocket + drop-in pocket
- Stowable 3-piece hood
- Shell: 100% Recycled Polyester
- Fill: 65% Recycled Polyester, 35% Recycled S. Cafe Polyester
- Fit is similar to the Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket; your normal size is recommended
- Designed to layer over a tee or sweater
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Water resistant finish can be refreshed yearly with Nikwax TX.Direct
