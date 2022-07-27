No Iron Necessary
Crisp stretch fabric releases wrinkles naturally when heated, for a sharp look right out of the dryer.
Recycled Content
Aero's recycled content helps reduce its CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Men's Aero Button-Down
Built for unparalleled everyday comfort and utility, with crisp but cotton-soft moisture wicking stretch fabric, handy chest pocket and a versatile tucked-or-untucked length.
Updated with enhanced softness & breathability
4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
Phone pictured in chest pocket is an iPhone XR
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Cotton, 5% Recycled Elastane
Brushed colorways have a peached exterior for added softness
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)
Choose between Slim and Standard
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed
