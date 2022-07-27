Recycled polyester and organic cotton reduce Aero’s CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Men's Aero Dress Shirt
Micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles, paired with a sharp dressed-up aesthetic that's ready to go at a moment's notice.
Updated with enhanced softness & stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Organic Cotton, 5% Elastane
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)
Choose between Slim and Standard
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed
