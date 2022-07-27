100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Machine Washable
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Zero Footprint
Keep your Aero Zeroº in play—when you're ready to retire it, send it in to be recycled and get $50 credit towards a new Aero Zeroº.
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
- 100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Stretch woven (choose our solid colorways for maximum stretch)
- No-warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
- 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave in China and Monzini in Honduras
- Choose between standard and slim
- Solid colorways provide maximum stretch
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant
