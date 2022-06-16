Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Men's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Shirt

$ 104
was $128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Laser-perforations in underarms for ventilation
  • Stretch woven
  • No warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
  • 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave in China

Choose between standard and slim fits

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant
