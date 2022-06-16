100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Men's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Shirt
$ 104
was $128
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Laser-perforations in underarms for ventilation
- Stretch woven
- No warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
- 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave in China
Choose between standard and slim fits
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant
