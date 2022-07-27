Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.
Ultimate Breathability
An open pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.
Men's Apollo Shirt
NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China
Standard fit is 2" wider at the chest than our Slim fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed
