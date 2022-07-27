Magor is 6'1 wearing Medium Slim
Reference size guide for your preferred size
model wearing apollo dress shirt in front of a moon with a gradient background

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

An open pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.

Men's Apollo Shirt

$ 128

NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Standard fit is 2" wider at the chest than our Slim fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
