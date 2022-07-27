Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium Slim
Reference size guide for your preferred size
Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.

Men's Previous Generation Apollo Shirt

$ 89
was $128

NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Standard fit is 2" wider at the chest than our Slim fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

