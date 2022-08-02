model wearing apollo polo standing in front of a gradient moon

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

An open pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.

Men's Apollo Polo

$ 88

NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable polo on the planet.

  • Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
  • Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Soft collar w/built in stays
  • Brushed variants have a softer, fleecy hand feel
  • 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China or Magictex in Ho Chi Minh Vietnam

Slim fit; size up if between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

