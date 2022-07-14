Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

Apollo's innovative fabric breathes 19x better than cotton.

Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

Temperature Regulating

NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.

Men's Previous Generation Apollo Polo

$ 69
was $88

NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable polo on the planet.
Previous Generations items are final sale.

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
Soft collar w/built in stays
Brushed variants have a softer, fleecy hand feel
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Slim fit—size up if between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

