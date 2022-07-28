Lee is 6'2" wearing size Medium
Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

An open pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free even as the days heat up.

Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt

$ 98

Our most requested cut is back with an updated fit, built with the same NASA-based temperature regulation and next-level breathability to take on the heat in style.

Built For: Warm weather, stuffy commutes, beach trips, work from wherever, weekend gatherings

  • Updated fit from previous generation (See Fit panel for more details)
  • Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
  • Breathable, moisture-wicking pique knit
  • 4-way stretch
  • Soft collar with hidden buttons
  • Front chest pocket
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Single unified fit sits between a Slim and Standard; Your normal size is recommended
  • Redesigned bottom hem shape + length from previous generation for a cleaner untucked look; ~3" shorter than our dress shirts
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

