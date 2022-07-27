Built to Breathe
Atlas utilizes digitally designed ventilation patterns that are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.
Moisture Wicking
Hydrophobic Nylon fibers wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat-free through sudden warmth or heavy activity.
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee
$ 48
The performance and breathability of athletic tees, blended with ultra-soft cotton and an elevated neckline for all-day comfort.
- Targeted ventilation unlocks next-level breathability
- Hydrophobic Nylon pulls sweat away from the body
- Soft Cotton exterior is quick-drying with a matte finish
- 55% Moisture-Wicking Nylon, 45% Cotton
- Made by Towinall in Jinhua City, China
- Snug through body and bicep; we recommend sizing up to wear as a t-shirt
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Timeless pieces built to breathe
