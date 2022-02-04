Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.
Atlas Knit Blazer is made with 72% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.
Men's Previous Generation Atlas Knit Blazer
A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Seamlessly knit for 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
Sleeves and pockets are seamlessly linked to the main body
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Vista Apparel in China
Models are 6'2" wearing size Medium
Runs small; size up for a roomier fit
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.