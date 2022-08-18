atlas sweater ventilation

Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Made with 40% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.

Men's Atlas Merino Button Collar

$ 94
was $188

Extra-fine Merino wool and sustainable Viloft viscose paired with targeted ventilation to keep you at the perfect temperature.

Extra-fine Merino wool and sustainable Viloft viscose paired with targeted ventilation to keep you at the perfect temperature.

Natural odor control
Moisture wicking
60% Merino wool, 40% Viloft viscose
Made by Vista Apparel in China

  • Shawn is 6'1" wearing size Medium in Light Grey
  • Designed to be worn over a button shirt
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
  • Cool iron if needed
  • Will shrink 1/2 size if machine dried

Free U.S. Shipping*
Flat-rate International Shipping*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.

Close up of Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino on model
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 74
men's midnight multi plaid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Shirt Midnight Multi Plaid
$ 84
Close up of Men's Graphite Velocity Pant on model
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Dress Pant Graphite
$ 114

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.87879
33 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Final Sale
men's stone momentum chino shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Stone
$ 74
was $148
Select a color
Men's Light Blue Aero Zero Dress Shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
Mens Indigo Chroma Denim - Front View
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Indigo
$ 128
Select a color
Final Sale
men's grey atlas knit blazer front
Men's Atlas Knit Blazer Grey
$ 234
was $285
Select a color