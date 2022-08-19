Never Fade
Innovative reaction dye uses 1/2 the water of traditional methods, binding directly to the cotton fibers to produce vibrant tones that last wash after wash.
Resilient Stretch
Chroma balances flex and structure with its unique fabric blend, for comfortable stretch that avoids the end-of-day sag of regular denim.
Men's Chroma Denim Pant
Resilient smart-stretch denim with rich, long-lasting color produced through innovative reaction dyeing.
Resilient smart-stretch denim with rich, long-lasting color produced through innovative reaction dyeing.
Vibrant color built to last over countless washes
Resilient stretch
High-gauge reinforced stitching (25+ lbs rated)
Polyester matrix reinforces panels to reduce strain
69% Cotton, 29% Polyester, 2% Elastane
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Choose between Slim and Standard
Fits true to size
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Expect minimal shrinkage (less than 3%) on first dry
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.
Reviews
Filter by: