Soft Merino wool on the inner neckline enhances comfort when zipped
composite merino ecofleece pile fabric roll

Luxe Fleece

Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetics. Our high-loft blend of cozy unshorn pile keeps loops intact to reduce excess shedding.

polyester vs merino fibers in ocean water

Ocean Conscious

While microplastics can linger for centuries in our oceans, EcoFleece Merino wool fibers biodegrade in mere months, for a massively reduced ecological impact.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket

$ 234
was $298

Fleece is incredibly soft - and incredibly harmful for the planet. Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetic fabrics, and microplastics take centuries to break down in our oceans.

Composite Merino EcoFleece employs a uniquely structured blend of ultra-soft, biodegradable Merino wool to combat these issues, for planet-conscious coziness.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • 2-way metal zipper
  • 2 zippered full hand pockets w/soft brushed lining
  • Natural odor control
  • Unlined for breathability
  • Polyester matrix provides structure for resilient stretch
  • 54% Merino Wool, 33% Polyester, 13% Nylon
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
  • Dry clean optional
  • Some initial fabric migration should be expected; these fibers are biodegradable Merino wool, and the garment will stabilize after a few washes and wears
Men's Navy Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Navy
$ 78
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
men's indigo stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Indigo Stripe
$ 128
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.63636
11 reviews

Filter by:

