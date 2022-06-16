Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

The surface of each fiber is smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Henley

$ 84
was $98

Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China

Standard fit with a relaxed drape

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Filter by:

