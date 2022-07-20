Dry Microclimate
Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.
Ultra Soft
19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck
An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
- Soft-spun washable wool
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor control
- Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
- Double layer yoke for a smooth look
- 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.