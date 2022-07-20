Vincent is 6’0 wearing size Medium
diagram showing off composite merino benefits
model wearing composite merino mock neck in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Ultra Soft

19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck

$ 64
was $88

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • Double layer yoke for a smooth look
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

See size guide for more details

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

men's black composite merino long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Black
$ 78
men's chambray blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Active Tee Chambray Blue
$ 39
men's navy composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Navy
$ 58

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.68
25 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's lunar blue fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Lunar Blue
$ 118
Select a color
New
men's lunar blue fusion terry short flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Short Lunar Blue
$ 98
Select a color
men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color