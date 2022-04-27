Vincent is 6’0 wearing size Medium
Moisture wicking Recycled Polyester and absorbent Merino wool create a dry microclimate around the body
Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

Washable Wool

Composite’s ultra-soft washable Merino wool blend doesn’t need any special treatment - just machine wash cold and tumble dry low.

An elevated take on the everyday tee, built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for enhanced performance and long-lasting stretch.

  • Updated fabric from our previous generation henleys matches the softness and stretch of our modern Composite lineup
  • Reinforced 3-button placket
  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • T-shirt fit intended to be worn on its own or as a base layer
  • Runs 1/2 size larger than our Responsive Tee
  • Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

