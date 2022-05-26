Ultra Soft
Composite’s updated 19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.
Dry Microclimate
Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.
Washable Wool
Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance - Composite garments are machine washable and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage.
Men's Composite Merino Tee
Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and a look far beyond your everyday tees.
Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
Double layer yoke for a smooth look
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
Athletic fit intended to be worn on its own
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
