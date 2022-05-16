Magor is 6'1", wearing size Medium
Waterproof 3-Shell Layer

A 3-Layer waterproof shell is seam taped and finished with Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to take on any downpour.

Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch Woven

Not only does Doppler Mac form a breathable barrier against the elements, it does so with unrivaled stretch.

Men's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat

$ 329
Protection from the elements, or a comfortable and breathable shell? Doppler Mac hangs that classic conundrum out to dry with a waterproof, breathable stretch shell.
20K mmH20 waterproof rating for heavy rain
4-way stretch
Removable hood
Treated with Durable Water Repellant
10K mL•H20 breathability for everyday activity
86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane
Made by ShinTS in Vietnam

Designed to fit comfortably over sweaters and blazers

Machine wash cold, Tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

